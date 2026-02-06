Zelensky criticized the work of the Air Force in some regions

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he considers the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in some regions of Ukraine unsatisfactory. The President has already discussed potential steps to improve the statistics of shooting down Russian drones with the commander of the Air Force and the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Zelenskyy convened the selector again

During it, the head of state heard reports on the situation in various regions of the country, especially those regularly attacked by Russia.

Zelenskyy also heard reports on the restoration of energy and support for Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region.

Against this background, the president confirmed that the situation in the capital is still difficult, as there are more than 1,200 houses without heating in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader is demanding that his team provide more support for residents of such homes.

Zelenskyy ordered the use of digital tools to identify and analyze people's specific needs.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia reported on the consequences of Russian strikes on logistics: such strikes have not stopped for a single day, and during this January a significant increase in Russian strikes on the railway was recorded. I am grateful to all railway workers for the prompt restoration and preservation of railway operations. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine officially confirmed that it has already attracted additional forces to restore and operate support and heating points.