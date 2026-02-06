Zelensky criticized the work of the Air Force in some regions

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he considers the work of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in some regions of Ukraine unsatisfactory. The President has already discussed potential steps to improve the statistics of shooting down Russian drones with the commander of the Air Force and the head of the Ministry of Defense.
Points of attention
- The President ordered the use of digital tools to identify people's needs and emphasized the importance of providing more support to residents in homes without heating.
- The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the deployment of additional forces to restore heating points, while the Cabinet of Ministers reported on implementing government support programs, including the heat package program, which Zelenskyy plans to expand.
Zelenskyy convened the selector again
During it, the head of state heard reports on the situation in various regions of the country, especially those regularly attacked by Russia.
Zelenskyy also heard reports on the restoration of energy and support for Ukrainians in the Kharkiv region.
Against this background, the president confirmed that the situation in the capital is still difficult, as there are more than 1,200 houses without heating in Kyiv.
The Ukrainian leader is demanding that his team provide more support for residents of such homes.
Zelenskyy ordered the use of digital tools to identify and analyze people's specific needs.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine officially confirmed that it has already attracted additional forces to restore and operate support and heating points.
Cabinet of Ministers Yulia Svyrydenko reported on the implementation of government support programs, including the heat package program. Zelensky promised to scale up this program.
