Watch: Russians complained about drone attack on Azov plant in Nevinnomyssk

The Stavropol Territory of the Russian Federation came under fire from unknown drones on the night of March 19. It is known about the attack on one of the world's largest fertilizer manufacturers, Nevinnomyssk Azot.

New “bavovna” in Nevinnomyssk: what is known

It is known from local media reports that the industrial zone in Nevinnomyssk was attacked by drones.

The Azot plant belongs to the Eurochem group, one of the world's largest producers of mineral fertilizers. The plant produces acetic acid, which is needed for explosives. Share

Stavropol Territory Governor Vladimir Vladimirov declared a drone threat at night, and as a result confirmed the fall of shrapnel in the area.

A massive air attack was repelled in Stavropol. There was no damage to important infrastructure. Unfortunately, in Kochubeyivskyi district, a woman was injured as a result of UAV debris falling on a private home. There is no threat to her life, and doctors are working with her.

It should be noted that this is not the first time the Azot plant in Nevinnomyssk has been attacked.