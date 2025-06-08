Drones attacked Moscow and one of the largest Russian plants "Azot"

On the night of June 8, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a drone attack on the Russian capital. It was because of the new attack on the city that two airports suspended operations.

“Bavovna” in Russia on June 8 — what is known

After 04:00, Putin's henchman began reporting that their air defenses were allegedly shooting down drones flying towards Moscow.

As of 5:59, he was claiming three allegedly destroyed strike drones.

And at 6:51 he reported three more drones allegedly shot down, and at 7:06 he reported two more.

In each report about the drone attack, Sobyanin added that "emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall."

In addition, it also became known that a raid on the Azot plant took place in Novomoskovsk (Tula region of Russia — ed.).

What is important to understand is that it is the largest producer of mineral fertilizers in the aggressor country.

At 6:53, information appeared about the suspension of operations at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

At 7:42, Moscow airports were reported to have resumed operations.