Drones attacked Moscow and one of the largest Russian plants "Azot"
“Bavovna” in Russia on June 8 — what is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of June 8, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a drone attack on the Russian capital. It was because of the new attack on the city that two airports suspended operations.

Points of attention

  • The incident highlights the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides engaging in drone warfare.
  • Emergency services were deployed to handle the aftermath of the drone attacks, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures in the region.

After 04:00, Putin's henchman began reporting that their air defenses were allegedly shooting down drones flying towards Moscow.

As of 5:59, he was claiming three allegedly destroyed strike drones.

And at 6:51 he reported three more drones allegedly shot down, and at 7:06 he reported two more.

In each report about the drone attack, Sobyanin added that "emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall."

In addition, it also became known that a raid on the Azot plant took place in Novomoskovsk (Tula region of Russia — ed.).

What is important to understand is that it is the largest producer of mineral fertilizers in the aggressor country.

At 6:53, information appeared about the suspension of operations at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

At 7:42, Moscow airports were reported to have resumed operations.

Subsequently, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that in the morning, three Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by regular air defense systems over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Tula regions.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine

