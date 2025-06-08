Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of June 7-8, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 49 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 40 of them were successfully neutralized.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine

This time, the enemy carried out an air attack from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

In addition, he struck with an Onyx anti-ship missile (launched from Crimea), two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launched from the airspace of the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT).

The main areas of the air strike are the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses neutralized 40 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, south, north, and center of the country. 22 were shot down by fire weapons, 18 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 5 locations.