Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

During the night of June 7-8, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 49 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 40 of them were successfully neutralized.
Points of attention
- Various units including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems were involved in destroying enemy targets during the air battle.
- As of 09:00, air defenses successfully neutralized enemy UAVs in multiple regions of Ukraine through a combination of fire weapons and electronic warfare tactics.
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
This time, the enemy carried out an air attack from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
In addition, he struck with an Onyx anti-ship missile (launched from Crimea), two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (launched from the airspace of the Zaporizhia Oblast TOT).
The main areas of the air strike are the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 5 locations.
