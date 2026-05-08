On the morning of May 8, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked an oil facility in Yaroslavl, the administrative center of the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The attack highlights the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the Ukrainian military deploying UAVs to target strategic refineries in the aggressor country.
- The incident underscores the importance of international diplomacy and pressure to resolve the conflict and prevent further escalation in the region.
Zelenskyy showed the consequences of Ukraine's new successful strike
Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military intelligence for organizing and conducting such a successful operation.
According to Zelensky, Ukrainian long-range sanctions will not be effective in response to enemy strikes on our cities and villages.
According to eyewitnesses, Ukrainian UAVs attacked the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about one of the largest oil refineries in the aggressor country.
In Rostov, large fires are raging near the branch of the Radar scientific and technical center and the Empils paint and varnish plant. Moreover, the Perm refinery has been attacked again.
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