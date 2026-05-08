Watch: Ukraine attacked military facilities in Moscow, Perm and Rostov
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Watch: Ukraine attacked military facilities in Moscow, Perm and Rostov

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 7-8 — first details and video
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Loud explosions are heard in various regions of the aggressor country of Russia against the backdrop of a new Ukrainian attack. According to the latest data, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have again struck the oil refining facilities of Perm. A fire is raging in Yaroslavl on the territory of an oil refinery. The “bavovna” has also covered Moscow and Rostov.

Points of attention

  • Rostov Governor reports repelling the UAV attack with no casualties but acknowledges destruction in several cities.
  • The ongoing attacks highlight escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with major oil refineries becoming primary targets of Ukrainian strikes.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 7-8 — first details and video

Last evening, Rosaviatsia announced the introduction of flight restrictions at Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports.

Against this background, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin officially confirmed that the Russian capital is again being attacked by Ukrainian drones, but traditionally does not disclose the consequences of the strikes.

Later, powerful explosions thundered in the Russian city of Yaroslavl.

According to the latest data, a UAV hit the Yaroslavnefteorgsintez plant, which caught fire.

That night, the "bavovna" also reached Rostov-on-Don. According to eyewitnesses, the missiles could have hit the Agropromzapchast plant.

Local governor Yuriy Slyusar said that the region "repelled the attack of UAVs and missiles":

There were no casualties. But, unfortunately, there were consequences on the ground. As a result of the fall of UAV debris, there is destruction in the cities of Taganrog, Bataysk, Rostov-on-Don, and in the Myasnikov district.

On the morning of May 8, it also became known that the Ukrainian Defense Forces again launched an attack on Perm — PNOS (Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez) was probably hit.

What is important to understand is that this is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, owned by Lukoil.

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