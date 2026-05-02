The operation of the new STASH air defense system was captured on video for the first time

The "West" Air Command finally decided to demonstrate how the Ukrainian military "anti-drone" anti-aircraft missile system (AMS) STASH works on the battlefield.
Points of attention
- The key goal of the STASH air defense system is to provide a reliable defense mechanism against enemy air threats at low altitudes.
- The technical specifications of the STASH complex have not been publicly disclosed, emphasizing its strategic importance in modern air defense operations.
Ukrainian STASH air defense system — all the details and video
In the video, you can see that the complex was placed on a trailer and also equipped with the Israeli RADA radar system.
Netizens also noticed that the SAM uses AGM-114L Longbow Hellfire anti-aircraft missiles.
According to the latest data, STASH was created by the American company V2X, and is a budget variation of its Tempest DASH (Denied Area Sprinter-Hellfire) self-propelled complex, which has previously been spotted on the front.
What is important to understand is that the Tempest air defense system was developed to carry out combat missions in which mobility and low visibility play a key role.
The key goal is to defeat Russian drones, helicopters, and aircraft at low altitudes in all weather conditions. The technical characteristics of the complex are not disclosed.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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