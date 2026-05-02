In April, Russia seized even less territory in Ukraine than in March

Analysts from the DeepState monitoring project point out that in April the Russian army occupied 11.9% less Ukrainian territory than in March. Despite the fact that the enemy increased the number of assaults last month, this did not help it.
Points of attention
- DeepState analysis highlights the decreasing total area of occupied regions, showcasing Ukrainian defenders' success in reducing enemy control.
- The infographic by DeepState provides visual representation of the changing dynamics of Russian army occupation in Ukraine.
The pace of the Russian army's advance has slowed again
Ukrainian analysts conducted calculations and concluded that the Russian invaders would need to carry out at least 36 assault operations to reach 1 sq km.
As noted in DeepState, the enemy managed to achieve the greatest advances, namely 36%, in the Donetsk region.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about 53 sq km — almost half as much as in March, and 6.5 times less than in December.
In addition, it is indicated that the total area of the occupied Dnipropetrovsk region has decreased from 105 sq km to 98 sq km.
Within 3 months, Ukrainian defenders reduced the occupation zone by 89 sq km — at its peak in January, the enemy controlled 187 sq km of the region.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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