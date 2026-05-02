Russia attacked a minibus in Kherson — 2 dead and 7 injured

At around 07:00, Russian invaders used a drone to strike a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. According to the latest reports, at least two people were killed and seven more civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- Separate incidents in the Kharkiv region further highlight the devastating impact of Russian attacks, with homes destroyed and civilians injured.
- The continuous violence underscores the urgent need for international intervention to protect civilians and address the escalating conflict in Ukraine.
The Russian army continues to kill Ukrainian civilians
According to the latest data, 7 more minibus passengers were injured — 6 men and a woman. 4 of them are utility workers.
All the victims have already been hospitalized. The preliminary diagnosis is a mine-explosive injury.
In addition, it is reported that 6 people, including a child, were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of a massive Russian attack.
On the night of May 2, UAVs attacked a private sector in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district.
A fire broke out on an area of 300 sq. m. Two private houses and a garage burned down. The explosions also damaged neighboring houses and outbuildings.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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