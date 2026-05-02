Russia attacked a minibus in Kherson — 2 dead and 7 injured

At around 07:00, Russian invaders used a drone to strike a minibus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. According to the latest reports, at least two people were killed and seven more civilians were injured.

The Russian army continues to kill Ukrainian civilians

An employee of one of the communal enterprises of the Kherson City Council and an unknown woman, whose identity is being established by the relevant services, received injuries incompatible with life. Sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased, — says the official statement of the Kherson MVA. Share

Photo: Kherson OVA

According to the latest data, 7 more minibus passengers were injured — 6 men and a woman. 4 of them are utility workers.

All the victims have already been hospitalized. The preliminary diagnosis is a mine-explosive injury.

Doctors are providing the victims with the necessary assistance and continuing their examination. Share

In addition, it is reported that 6 people, including a child, were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of a massive Russian attack.

On the night of May 2, UAVs attacked a private sector in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv district.

A fire broke out on an area of 300 sq. m. Two private houses and a garage burned down. The explosions also damaged neighboring houses and outbuildings.