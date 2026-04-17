Russia plans to carry out 7 massive attacks on Ukraine every month
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Ukraine
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Russia plans to carry out 7 massive attacks on Ukraine every month

Russia wants to intensify terror in Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence agencies have learned that in the near future, Russia will launch massive attacks on Ukraine at a frequency of seven times per month. This was warned by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Points of attention

  • The revelation underscores the urgent need for enhanced defense measures and international support to mitigate the escalating conflict.
  • Political leaders in Ukraine emphasize the critical importance of addressing the missile shortage to effectively counter potential threats and protect national security.

Russia wants to intensify terror in Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence agencies warn that Russian invaders are preparing for such massive attacks in the near future.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy spoke about the enemy's new plans during the ADF-Talks public discussion at the 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum on April 17.

In our reality, a massive attack means at least 400 drones combined with at least 20 missiles. And they are preparing to attack us, according to intelligence, seven times a month.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that as of today, Ukrainian air defense systems operate every day and destroy 90% of targets.

Despite this, there is a rather serious problem — a shortage of anti-ballistic missiles, said Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.

For example, today our F-16s and other systems destroyed all the cruise missiles. And more than 600 drones that we had. Not all, but a very large percentage. But we have a problem with the shortage of anti-ballistic missiles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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