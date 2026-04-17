Russia plans to carry out 7 massive attacks on Ukraine every month

Ukrainian intelligence agencies have learned that in the near future, Russia will launch massive attacks on Ukraine at a frequency of seven times per month. This was warned by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.
Points of attention
- The revelation underscores the urgent need for enhanced defense measures and international support to mitigate the escalating conflict.
- Political leaders in Ukraine emphasize the critical importance of addressing the missile shortage to effectively counter potential threats and protect national security.
Russia wants to intensify terror in Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence agencies warn that Russian invaders are preparing for such massive attacks in the near future.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy spoke about the enemy's new plans during the ADF-Talks public discussion at the 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum on April 17.
What is important to understand is that as of today, Ukrainian air defense systems operate every day and destroy 90% of targets.
Despite this, there is a rather serious problem — a shortage of anti-ballistic missiles, said Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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