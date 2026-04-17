Russia plans to carry out 7 massive attacks on Ukraine every month

Ukrainian intelligence agencies have learned that in the near future, Russia will launch massive attacks on Ukraine at a frequency of seven times per month. This was warned by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

Russia wants to intensify terror in Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence agencies warn that Russian invaders are preparing for such massive attacks in the near future.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy spoke about the enemy's new plans during the ADF-Talks public discussion at the 5th Antalya Diplomatic Forum on April 17.

In our reality, a massive attack means at least 400 drones combined with at least 20 missiles. And they are preparing to attack us, according to intelligence, seven times a month. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that as of today, Ukrainian air defense systems operate every day and destroy 90% of targets.

Despite this, there is a rather serious problem — a shortage of anti-ballistic missiles, said Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.