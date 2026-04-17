Putin has chosen a new deadline for the capture of Donbas

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing a new spring-summer offensive in southeastern Ukraine, drawing on strategic reserves and intending to reinforce his group on the battlefield with 20,000 troops. In addition, the Kremlin leader has ordered the Russian army to capture Donbas by September 2026.

What is known about Putin's new plans — data from the State Security Service

Important warnings were voiced by Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the aggressor country is attracting a strategic reserve and is also adding about 20,000 troops to its group in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that as of today, it reaches about 680 thousand people.

Skibitsky also drew attention to the fact that Putin ordered his troops to capture all of Donbas by September.

It's no secret that in recent weeks, Russian troops have been increasing ballistic missile strikes on Ukrainian cities.

The GUR managed to learn that the enemy produces about 60 Iskander missiles per month, and is also actively increasing the capabilities of launchers.

Despite this, military intelligence does not hide the fact that Ukraine still lacks a sufficient number of modern air defense systems, in particular Patriot, to cover the entire territory of the country.