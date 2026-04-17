Putin could start a war against Europe in the spring of 2026 — expert
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Politics
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Putin could start a war against Europe in the spring of 2026 — expert

What to expect from Putin next?
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

According to The Washington Post expert David Ignatius, in the coming weeks, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may launch an invasion of one or more European countries, as the war against Ukraine has driven the Kremlin into a dead end.

Points of attention

  • Russian experts warn of the heightened dangers posed by Putin's aggressive actions, highlighting the risks of a potential conflict with Europe.
  • The analysis underscores Putin's willingness to take risks and exploit windows of opportunity, raising concerns about the stability and security of the European region.

What to expect from Putin next?

The expert draws attention to the fact that the Russian economy is in a critical state, and there is no point in even dreaming of winning the war with Ukraine.

According to David Ignatius, it is during this extremely difficult period for the Kremlin that Putin may dare to engage in a catastrophic escalation.

First of all, a dictator could start a war against Europe. Why now? The fact is that European countries have not yet had time to fully rearm, and the statements and actions of US President Donald Trump are creating a split in NATO.

Former US national intelligence officer in Russia Eugene Rumer also shared his prediction:

Having invaded Ukraine under the false pretext of the need to ensure the security of its western flank, Russia is poised to emerge from the war less protected, angrier, and more dangerous to Europe than before the war.

According to the expert, the Russian dictator really likes to take risks, so he can go all in now.

And he may well decide that his window of opportunity to challenge NATO and impose a new order is closing,” Ignatius explained.

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