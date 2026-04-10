To fully occupy Donbas, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to sacrifice between 300,000 and 1 million people, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Zelensky pointed out Putin's hopeless situation

I think Putin understands that he cannot completely occupy Ukraine. It's just that sometimes he shares messages with our partners that don't reflect his true thoughts. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State once again reminded that the Russian army is suffering abnormal losses on the battlefield.

Moreover, the enemy has long been experiencing a shortage of well-trained soldiers who could carry out an offensive.

That is why Putin is doing everything possible to find a way out of the situation that would look like a victory.

For example, the dictator is trying to persuade Ukraine to surrender Donbas, involving US President Donald Trump's team in this pressure.