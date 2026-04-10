Zelensky explained how many soldiers Putin will need to capture Donbas
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky explained how many soldiers Putin will need to capture Donbas

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky pointed out Putin's hopeless situation
Читати українською

To fully occupy Donbas, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to sacrifice between 300,000 and 1 million people, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

Points of attention

  • Putin's attempts to persuade Ukraine to surrender Donbas showcase his recognition of the difficulties in achieving complete occupation, despite his aggressive tactics.
  • Zelensky emphasizes that Putin's actions betray a sense of desperation and the willingness to pay a high price for control over Donbas, raising questions about the true motives behind his strategies.

Zelensky pointed out Putin's hopeless situation

I think Putin understands that he cannot completely occupy Ukraine. It's just that sometimes he shares messages with our partners that don't reflect his true thoughts.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State once again reminded that the Russian army is suffering abnormal losses on the battlefield.

Moreover, the enemy has long been experiencing a shortage of well-trained soldiers who could carry out an offensive.

That is why Putin is doing everything possible to find a way out of the situation that would look like a victory.

For example, the dictator is trying to persuade Ukraine to surrender Donbas, involving US President Donald Trump's team in this pressure.

Because for the complete occupation of Donbas, he would have to sacrifice from 300 thousand to 1 million people — depending on how many years they would plan this operation. This is a huge price even for Putin, — Zelensky explained.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin agreed to Zelensky's proposal — the Ukrainian president reacted
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky suggested that Putin is preparing for the end of the war
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What Putin planned - Zelensky's versions
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump clashed with Rutte over NATO decision
Trump complains about NATO again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?