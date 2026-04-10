To fully occupy Donbas, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have to sacrifice between 300,000 and 1 million people, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
Points of attention
- Putin's attempts to persuade Ukraine to surrender Donbas showcase his recognition of the difficulties in achieving complete occupation, despite his aggressive tactics.
- Zelensky emphasizes that Putin's actions betray a sense of desperation and the willingness to pay a high price for control over Donbas, raising questions about the true motives behind his strategies.
Zelensky pointed out Putin's hopeless situation
The Head of State once again reminded that the Russian army is suffering abnormal losses on the battlefield.
Moreover, the enemy has long been experiencing a shortage of well-trained soldiers who could carry out an offensive.
That is why Putin is doing everything possible to find a way out of the situation that would look like a victory.
For example, the dictator is trying to persuade Ukraine to surrender Donbas, involving US President Donald Trump's team in this pressure.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-