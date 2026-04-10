Putin agreed to Zelensky's proposal — the Ukrainian president reacted

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly promised "mirror steps" in response to the "Easter truce" declared by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire

The Kremlin said that Putin declared a ceasefire from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026.

In addition, the Russian dictator's team cynically added that they were counting on Ukraine's desire to follow Moscow's example regarding a ceasefire.

Interestingly, Putin cynically ignores the fact that this was the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The latter has already reacted to the Kremlin leader's decision to support his proposal for a temporary ceasefire during the holidays: