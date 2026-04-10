Putin agreed to Zelensky's proposal — the Ukrainian president reacted
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Ukraine
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Putin agreed to Zelensky's proposal — the Ukrainian president reacted

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly promised "mirror steps" in response to the "Easter truce" declared by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky's proactive approach towards achieving peace is evident in his reaction to Putin's decision, indicating a willingness to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution.
  • The declaration of a temporary ceasefire provides a glimpse of hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, albeit amidst lingering skepticism and distrust between the two leaders.

Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire

The Kremlin said that Putin declared a ceasefire from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026.

In addition, the Russian dictator's team cynically added that they were counting on Ukraine's desire to follow Moscow's example regarding a ceasefire.

Interestingly, Putin cynically ignores the fact that this was the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The latter has already reacted to the Kremlin leader's decision to support his proposal for a temporary ceasefire during the holidays:

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are ready for mirror steps. We proposed a ceasefire for the Easter holidays this year and will act accordingly. People need an Easter without threats and a real movement towards peace, and Russia has a chance not to return to strikes after Easter.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

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