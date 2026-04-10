Putin declares "Easter truce" in war against Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has declared an "Easter truce" that will last for a day and a half. It is important to understand that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky had previously called on the Kremlin leader to cease hostilities during the holiday, but Putin rejected the proposal.
Points of attention
- The ceasefire is scheduled from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026, coinciding with Orthodox Easter.
- Despite the temporary ceasefire, Putin orders his forces to be alert and ready to respond to any potential threats during the truce period.
Putin allegedly changed his decision on the "Easter truce"
The Russian dictator's press service publicly announced that a ceasefire would be declared from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 11 until the end of the day on April 12, 2026.
Moreover, Vladimir Putin's team cynically added that they were counting on Ukraine's desire to follow Moscow's example regarding a ceasefire.
The Kremlin ignores the fact that this was an initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
What is important to understand is that Putin ordered his occupation forces to cease hostilities for the period of the ceasefire, but to be ready to respond to the enemy.
Orthodox Easter in 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 12.
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