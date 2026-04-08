Putin plans to create a buffer zone in Vinnytsia region
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Politics
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Putin plans to create a buffer zone in Vinnytsia region

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is considering the scenario of creating a buffer zone in Vinnytsia region for the first time. The enemy may try to implement this plan as part of a new spring-summer offensive. This warning was issued by the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Brigadier General Pavlo Palisa.

Points of attention

  • Despite the evolving nature of Russian invaders' plans, the strength to implement these intentions remains in question, according to Pavlo Palisa.
  • In 2026, Putin is expected to intensify efforts to capture the Donetsk region and potentially extend operations in the Southern direction.

Putin's plan for Vinnytsia region — what is known

Pavlo Palisa officially confirmed that the enemy's plans included a clause to create a buffer zone in the Vinnytsia region from the side of unrecognized Transnistria.

This is the first time they have been seen with plans of this nature. Frankly, there is no need to panic here, because at the moment I don't see them having the strength to implement all these intentions.

Pavlo Palisa

Pavlo Palisa

Deputy Head of the President's Office, Brigadier General

As Palisa noted, the Russian invaders are constantly changing their plans and also postponing deadlines.

What is important to understand is that in 2026, Putin will continue to focus on capturing the Donetsk region.

And also, under favorable conditions for them, they will develop and increase efforts in the Southern direction — this is the Oleksandrivsky and the entire Zaporizhzhia direction, — warned the deputy head of the OP.

Moreover, it is indicated that Putin has not abandoned the idea of forming a buffer zone in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions, as well as creating conditions for an attempt to seize Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

Also, the Russian dictator, despite everything, cherishes "aggressive ambitions" to seize the Mykolaiv and Odessa regions.

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