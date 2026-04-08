The AFU destroyed 2 control points of the Russian Army UAVs
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Ukraine
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The AFU destroyed 2 control points of the Russian Army UAVs

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 8, 2026
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops have successfully attacked three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, two drone control points, and an artillery system of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict has entered its 1,505th day, highlighting the prolonged nature of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
  • Stay updated on the latest developments in the conflict to understand the evolving dynamics and impacts on both sides.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 8, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/08/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,306,500 (+1,030) people;

  • tanks — 11,846 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,368 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 39,625 (+63) units;

  • MLRS — 1,723 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,341 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 225,301 (+1,960) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 88,103 (+241) units;

  • special equipment — 4,117 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 71 air strikes and dropped 245 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 8,425 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,292 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 51 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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