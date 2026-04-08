Russian occupiers killed 2 people in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions
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Ukraine
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Russian occupiers killed 2 people in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions

State Emergency Service
Russian soldiers continue to kill civilians in Ukraine
Читати українською

The Russian army targeted a residential building in the Romenska community of Sumy region, killing a 42-year-old man. Another victim of enemy attacks is reported in Zaporizhia.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders continue to cause harm and devastation in Ukraine, leading to civilian casualties and property damage.
  • Authorities in both regions are providing assistance to the affected individuals and working to address the aftermath of the attacks.

Russian soldiers continue to kill civilians in Ukraine

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Hrygorov, spoke about the consequences of enemy attacks:

Unfortunately, a 42-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on the Romenska community... The enemy hit a residential building, previously with a UAV.

According to Grigorov, the deceased's relatives were also affected. They are currently being provided with the necessary assistance.

Zaporizhzhia has once again come under attack from Russian invaders. The head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, made a statement on this occasion.

One person died, residential buildings are burning: Russians hit Zaporizhia district with guided bombs.

As Ivan Fedorov specified, in the village of Balabyne, residential buildings and non-residential buildings were destroyed and damaged as a result of the attack, and fires broke out.

The body of a deceased person was found under the rubble of one of the houses, he added.

A little later, it became known that one person was injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhia.

After the strike on the regional center, a fire broke out on the territory of one of the garage cooperatives. A 47-year-old woman was injured. She is being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Ivan Fedorov

Ivan Fedorov

Head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA

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