Russian occupiers killed 2 people in Zaporizhia and Sumy regions

The Russian army targeted a residential building in the Romenska community of Sumy region, killing a 42-year-old man. Another victim of enemy attacks is reported in Zaporizhia.

Russian soldiers continue to kill civilians in Ukraine

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleg Hrygorov, spoke about the consequences of enemy attacks:

Unfortunately, a 42-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on the Romenska community... The enemy hit a residential building, previously with a UAV. Share

According to Grigorov, the deceased's relatives were also affected. They are currently being provided with the necessary assistance.

Zaporizhzhia has once again come under attack from Russian invaders. The head of the local OVA, Ivan Fedorov, made a statement on this occasion.

One person died, residential buildings are burning: Russians hit Zaporizhia district with guided bombs. Share

As Ivan Fedorov specified, in the village of Balabyne, residential buildings and non-residential buildings were destroyed and damaged as a result of the attack, and fires broke out.

The body of a deceased person was found under the rubble of one of the houses, he added. Share

A little later, it became known that one person was injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhia.