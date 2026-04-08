Ukrainian Air Force confirms downing of 24 Russian drones in Ukraine

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 7-8, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 176 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

How Ukraine's air defense repelled a new Russian attack

Last night, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 120 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 146 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.