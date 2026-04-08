from nuclear energy to education and sports.

According to Politico, the agreement between official Moscow and Budapest, signed in December 2026, provides for cooperation in various areas:

What did the Putin and Orban teams agree on?

As journalists managed to find out, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko signed a secret 12-point plan.

This document talks about expanding economic, trade, energy, and cultural ties.

Thus, the Putin and Orban teams effectively agreed to "change the negative trend in bilateral trade" after the volume of goods transported decreased due to EU sanctions against Russia.

Moreover, this document opens up opportunities for Russian companies to launch new electricity and hydrogen production projects in Hungary, as well as closer cooperation in the fields of oil, gas, and nuclear fuel.

Against this background, Viktor Orban's team agreed to study the issue of strengthening Russian-language education in the country by attracting teachers from the Russian Federation.

In addition, Budapest has decided to strengthen current exchange programs with Moscow in all areas, from sports to circus arts.

What is also interesting is that this agreement stipulates that closer ties with Russia should not "contradict Hungary's obligations arising from its membership in the European Union."