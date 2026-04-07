Orban offered Putin to become his "mouse" so that he would pardon him

Bloomberg news agency published a transcript of a conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Hungarian leader Viktor Orban on October 17, 2025. The latter began to assure the Kremlin leader that he was ready to take “significant steps” for his sake.

Orban tried to appease Putin

"I can be useful, I am always at your service," the head of the Hungarian government said during a conversation with the Russian dictator. Share

To convince Putin of his loyalty, Orban decided to tell Aesop's fable about a mouse that helped a lion to spare it.

This story really amused the head of the Kremlin — he started laughing.

Journalists note that the leaders of Russia and Hungary spent a significant part of the conversation exchanging compliments.

Thus, Putin actively praised the "independent and flexible position" on the issue of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Moreover, the interlocutors did not hide their admiration for the actions of Donald Trump, who "can solve several crises at the same time" and conducts business like a "tornado."

The conversation between Orban and Putin ended with mutual wishes of health.

"I do sports, I ski. I know you play football," Putin said. "I try," Orban replied, after which they both laughed. Share

What is also interesting is that the Hungarian leader thanked Putin and said goodbye to him in Russian.