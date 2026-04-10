Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm downing of 14 Russian UAVs in Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm downing of 14 Russian UAVs in Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 9-10, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • The continued vigilance and readiness of the Ukrainian defenders are essential to maintaining safety and protecting the country's airspace.
  • Resilience and unity among Ukrainian forces are key factors in successfully countering external threats and securing victory.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on April 9.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 85 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 113 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 7 locations.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

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