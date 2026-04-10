Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm downing of 14 Russian UAVs in Ukraine

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 9-10, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The continued vigilance and readiness of the Ukrainian defenders are essential to maintaining safety and protecting the country's airspace.
- Resilience and unity among Ukrainian forces are key factors in successfully countering external threats and securing victory.
Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?
A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on April 9.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 85 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 7 locations.
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