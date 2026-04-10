Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm downing of 14 Russian UAVs in Ukraine

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 9-10, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on April 9.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 85 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 113 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 7 locations.