Russia will use 3 important "trump cards" during the spring offensive
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia will use 3 important "trump cards" during the spring offensive

Spring is a favorable period for the Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

The new spring offensive of the Russian army on the Ukrainian front has already begun. Despite the fact that it was significantly slowed down by the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy is not going to stop yet. Especially considering that the Russian invaders have several important advantages on the battlefield.

Points of attention

  • The Commander of the First Separate Assault Regiment of Ukraine highlights the challenges posed by spring foliage to the Ukrainian forces.
  • American journalists and military commanders emphasize the importance of spring foliage in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Spring is a favorable period for the Russian army

According to American journalists, as of today, Russia has two important advantages over Ukraine — the number of manpower and material resources.

However, soon the enemy will receive another important “trump card” — spring foliage.

It will be able to hide the advancing Russian troops from Ukrainian drones, which attack almost everything that moves.

For Ukraine, spring foliage is also an advantage, but not as significant as for the enemy.

The commander of the First Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Filatov, made a statement on this occasion:

Once the foliage appears, it will give the enemy a greater advantage, because they have more personnel, more infantry. They will suffer fewer casualties and have more opportunities for camouflage.

American journalists emphasize that the impact of vegetation is probably nowhere as important as along the Dnieper River in Zaporizhia.

The soil here is so fertile that everything blooms very, very quickly,” emphasized Lieutenant Colonel Oleg Tyahnybok, commander of the drone battalion in the 128th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SBS hit the Russian frigate "Admiral Grigorovich"
Forces of unmanned systems
SBS conducted a new operation - what are the results?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU pushed back the Russian army in the Kharkiv region
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian defenders at the front?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has begun a new phase of the naval war against Russia
Naval warfare is gaining momentum again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?