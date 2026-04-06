Russia will use 3 important "trump cards" during the spring offensive

The new spring offensive of the Russian army on the Ukrainian front has already begun. Despite the fact that it was significantly slowed down by the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy is not going to stop yet. Especially considering that the Russian invaders have several important advantages on the battlefield.

Spring is a favorable period for the Russian army

According to American journalists, as of today, Russia has two important advantages over Ukraine — the number of manpower and material resources.

However, soon the enemy will receive another important “trump card” — spring foliage.

It will be able to hide the advancing Russian troops from Ukrainian drones, which attack almost everything that moves.

For Ukraine, spring foliage is also an advantage, but not as significant as for the enemy.

The commander of the First Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Filatov, made a statement on this occasion:

Once the foliage appears, it will give the enemy a greater advantage, because they have more personnel, more infantry. They will suffer fewer casualties and have more opportunities for camouflage. Share

American journalists emphasize that the impact of vegetation is probably nowhere as important as along the Dnieper River in Zaporizhia.