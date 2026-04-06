According to the DeepState analytical project, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully restore control near the settlement of Ambarne. It is important to understand that it is located in the Yuzhno-Slobozhanskyi direction in the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian defenders at the front?

According to DeepState analysts, the new successful operation was carried out by units of the 129th Motorized Rifle Brigade.

Ukrainian soldiers were able to eliminate Russian invaders in the forests near Ambarne, as well as clear the area.

The fighters are systematically destroying the enemy, depriving him of the opportunity to regain lost positions and gain a foothold on new frontiers, says the official DeepState statement. Share

Ukrainian analysts draw attention to the fact that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully de-occupy 5.7 square kilometers north of the village in the direction of Melovoye and the state border with Russia.

Recently, DeepState representatives officially confirmed that three months ago the occupiers advanced along the Ambarne-Opytne line.

What is important to understand is that Ambarne is a border village of the Velyky Burlutsk community of the Kupyansky district.

In total, 120 combat clashes took place on the front over the past 24 hours.