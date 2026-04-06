The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, announced a new successful operation by his fighters. This time, the enemy frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" and the drilling rig "Syvash" were hit by the Ptakhi SBS.
Points of attention
- Despite facing air defense missile launches from the frigate, the Ukrainian soldiers from the 1st Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces executed powerful strikes, showcasing their strategic capabilities.
- The collaboration between the SBS, SBU, and Navy's deep-sea strike forces in targeting the floating drilling rig Syvash highlights the coordinated effort of Ukrainian military units in carrying out successful operations.
SBS conducted a new operation — what are the results?
"Magyar" draws attention to the fact that the hit enemy ship is the first military frigate of the "Burevisnik" project of the Russian Navy, as well as a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles (8 missiles) and the "Shtil-1" air defense system (24 missiles).
According to the commander, air defense missile launches took place directly from the frigate's side during the approach to the target, but this did not become an obstacle for the Ukrainian soldiers.
Powerful strikes were carried out by the Birds of the 1st Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and planned by the SBU.
The attack on the floating drilling rig “Syvash” was carried out by soldiers of the 413th Op “Raid” together with the Navy’s deep-sea strike forces.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-