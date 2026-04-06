Watch: SBS hit the Russian frigate "Admiral Grigorovich"
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Ukraine
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Watch: SBS hit the Russian frigate "Admiral Grigorovich"

Forces of unmanned systems
SBS conducted a new operation - what are the results?
Читати українською

The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdy, announced a new successful operation by his fighters. This time, the enemy frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" and the drilling rig "Syvash" were hit by the Ptakhi SBS.

Points of attention

  • Despite facing air defense missile launches from the frigate, the Ukrainian soldiers from the 1st Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces executed powerful strikes, showcasing their strategic capabilities.
  • The collaboration between the SBS, SBU, and Navy's deep-sea strike forces in targeting the floating drilling rig Syvash highlights the coordinated effort of Ukrainian military units in carrying out successful operations.

SBS conducted a new operation — what are the results?

We don't hit the willow: missiles into milk, drones into the target. On the night of April 6, the SBS birds struck the frigate "Admiral Grigorovich" in the port of Novorossiysk and delivered some blessed fire to the drilling rig "Syvash".

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

"Magyar" draws attention to the fact that the hit enemy ship is the first military frigate of the "Burevisnik" project of the Russian Navy, as well as a carrier of "Caliber" cruise missiles (8 missiles) and the "Shtil-1" air defense system (24 missiles).

According to the commander, air defense missile launches took place directly from the frigate's side during the approach to the target, but this did not become an obstacle for the Ukrainian soldiers.

Powerful strikes were carried out by the Birds of the 1st Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and planned by the SBU.

The governor of the Tavarishch region, Venya, commented traditionally on the burning port of Sheskharis at night, which was completely destroyed by the forces and means of deep-sea destruction of the SOU: “the fragments of the drones turned out to be…”, he accepts as an admission. Everything else is on publicly available monitoring channels in Tg, “Magyar” noted.

The attack on the floating drilling rig “Syvash” was carried out by soldiers of the 413th Op “Raid” together with the Navy’s deep-sea strike forces.

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