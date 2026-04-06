Ukraine has begun a new phase of the naval war against Russia
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Ukraine
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Ukraine has begun a new phase of the naval war against Russia

Naval warfare is gaining momentum again
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The editorial staff of the Haaretz newspaper analyzed the latest events in Russia's war against Ukraine and concluded that a new stage of the naval war between the countries has begun. According to the journalists, this is a less visible, but nevertheless very important front.

Points of attention

  • Haaretz underlines the importance of the naval front in the conflict, emphasizing its visibility and strategic significance.
  • The increased vulnerability of Russia due to Ukraine's naval advancements marks a critical development in the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Naval warfare is gaining momentum again

Haaretz draws attention to the fact that not so long ago, the tanker Altura was attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea.

What is important to understand is that it is associated with Russian "shadow" logistics.

At the same time, it became known that a ship flying the flag of Sierra Leone was heading from Novorossiysk to Istanbul with a cargo of 140 thousand tons of oil.

According to the latest data, this tanker was attacked by an unmanned surface vehicle.

A similar air attack occurred near Malta, where another tanker, the Arctic Metagaz, was hit.

The Russian authorities continue to claim that the attack was allegedly carried out by a Ukrainian drone launched from the coast of Libya, but Ukraine has not responded to these accusations in any way.

According to journalists, the attack in the Mediterranean Sea, more than two thousand kilometers from the front in Ukraine, was one of the most notable achievements of the Defense Forces.

In addition, it actually indicates a change in the nature of war.

Unmanned technologies are effectively erasing the traditional boundaries of combat operations, including at sea.

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