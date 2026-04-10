Zelensky suggested that Putin is preparing for the end of the war

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that recent decisions by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may indicate that he wants to end the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- In the event of ending the war, Putin's fear of the reaction from radical Russian citizens, amounting to about 20-25% of the population, plays a significant role in his decision-making process.
- The Ukrainian leader believes that Putin is determined to make unpopular decisions, leading to either the end of the war in a certain format or a heightened escalation involving larger mobilizations.
What Putin planned — Zelensky's versions
The head of state commented on the dictator's recent decision to block Telegram in the aggressor country.
According to Zelensky, in this way Putin can really prepare to end the war against Ukraine.
There is also another option — an even greater escalation, which would include the mobilization of even more Russians.
The Ukrainian leader is convinced that Putin is currently really determined to make unpopular decisions.
As for the scenario of ending the war, Putin is probably afraid of the reaction of Russians, who are radically disposed on this issue.
According to Zelensky, this is about 20–25% of Russian citizens — which is a lot.
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- Додати до обраного
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