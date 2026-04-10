Ukrainian aviation destroyed 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian aviation destroyed 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian aviation destroyed 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian invaders. Moreover, another 1,130 Russian soldiers were eliminated.

Points of attention

  • Recent data reveals considerable losses on the Russian side, including personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other military assets.
  • Despite intense missile strikes, air attacks, and the use of drones by the enemy, Ukrainian forces continue to defend their settlements and positions with determination.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 10, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/10/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,308,670 (+1,130) people

  • tanks — 11,848 (+1) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,375 (+5) units.

  • artillery systems — 39,734 (+45) units.

  • MLRS — 1,724 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,341 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 435 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 350 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 229,771 (+2,232) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,517 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 88,515 (+183) units.

  • special equipment — 4,119 (+0) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike using one rocket and 70 air strikes, dropping 210 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 10,340 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,580 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 56 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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