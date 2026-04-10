Trump clashed with Rutte over NATO decision

According to Politico, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had to listen to US President Donald Trump's complaints about the bloc's members after they refused to help the United States in the war in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- NATO Secretary General Rutte's patience in listening to Trump's grievances reflects the delicate dynamics within the alliance and the efforts to maintain unity amidst disagreements.
- The aftermath of Trump's clash with Rutte underscores the challenges of maintaining cohesion within NATO and the implications of strained relationships on global security and diplomatic alliances.
Trump complains about NATO again
According to insiders, the American leader did not hide his indignation during a meeting with Mark Rutte at the White House, which took place on April 8.
Trump continues to lament that he has not received support from NATO members after starting a war in the Middle East.
The head of the White House hinted to Mark Rutte that he was determined to get even with his allies, but did not explain exactly how.
Another insider noted that the NATO Secretary General patiently listened to Trump's complaints and essentially allowed the latter to "let off steam."
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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