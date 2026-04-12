Media noticed changes around Putin's residence in Valdai

As journalists managed to find out, seven new towers with Pantsir air defense systems were built around the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Valdai. This process took place throughout March. What is important to understand is that there are now 27 of them in total.

Putin is trying to hide behind air defenses

The Russian bureau of Radio Liberty carefully analyzed Planet.com satellite images and concluded that construction of the 7 towers began on March 17.

What is important to understand is that on that very day, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the shooting down of 4 Ukrainian drones over the Leningrad Region.

According to journalists, some of the new towers have already been equipped with anti-aircraft missile systems.

The media draws attention to the fact that air defense systems near the air defense residence were placed in two rings of different radii, similar to the defense system around Moscow.

As Radio Liberty journalists previously found out, Alina Kabaeva spends a lot of time with Putin's sons at the Valdai residence, and one of the exact copies of his Kremlin office was built there for the Russian president himself. Share

It is also worth recalling that more than 20 towers with large-caliber machine guns, as well as several podiums with the Pantsir air defense system, were built on the territory and along the perimeter of the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan.