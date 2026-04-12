According to Paul Post, an associate professor of political science at the University of Chicago, a new kind of world war is unfolding on the international stage right now. All this is happening because of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Has the world war already started?

Paul Post draws attention to the fact that in recent years more wars have started on the international stage than in any other period since the end of World War II.

According to the expert, this indicates that we are dealing with a "new normal" of escalating conflicts.

Currently, the focus is on the Russian-Ukrainian war and the war in the Middle East.

Two major conflicts on different continents have become arenas of strategic competition between major powers, Paul Post emphasized. Share

It's no secret that this is the "merit" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump.

One of the most interesting points is that these wars are closely intertwined, although the fighting takes place in completely different regions.