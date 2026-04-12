According to Paul Post, an associate professor of political science at the University of Chicago, a new kind of world war is unfolding on the international stage right now. All this is happening because of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The unfolding conflicts pose challenges in predicting the outcome, highlighting the complex nature of this new world war era.
- Expert insights shed light on how the actions of Putin and Trump are influencing the geopolitical landscape and shaping the course of international relations.
Has the world war already started?
Paul Post draws attention to the fact that in recent years more wars have started on the international stage than in any other period since the end of World War II.
According to the expert, this indicates that we are dealing with a "new normal" of escalating conflicts.
Currently, the focus is on the Russian-Ukrainian war and the war in the Middle East.
It's no secret that this is the "merit" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump.
One of the most interesting points is that these wars are closely intertwined, although the fighting takes place in completely different regions.
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