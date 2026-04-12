Iran reveals reason for failure of talks with US
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World
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Iran reveals reason for failure of talks with US

The US and Iran could not reach an agreement
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

Peace talks between official Washington and Tehran did not bring the desired results due to "differences of opinion on two or three important issues."

Points of attention

  • US Vice President J.D. Vance expressed disappointment over the lack of agreement, stating that it is a more significant setback for Iran than for the United States.
  • The failure of the peace talks implies that conflicts in the Middle East involving the US and Iran are likely to persist.

The US and Iran could not reach an agreement

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made an official statement on this matter.

Ultimately, the negotiations did not lead to an agreement, diplomatic spokesman Esmail Bahaei admitted in an interview with Iranian state television.

However, he did not want to specify which issues could not be resolved this time.

Bahai drew attention to the fact that on some issues, representatives of the United States and Iran "have actually reached a mutual understanding."

He also officially confirmed that the focus was on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. The spokesman did not answer media questions about whether nuclear weapons were being discussed.

US Vice President J.D. Vance has already commented on the peace talks with Iran:

The bad news is that we didn't reach an agreement. And I think that's much worse news for Iran than it is for the United States of America. So we're going back to the United States without a deal.

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