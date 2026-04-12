Vance announces failure of US-Iran talks

US Vice President J.D. Vance officially confirmed that lengthy negotiations with Iran have not led to an agreement to finally end the war in the Middle East.

The US and Iran could not reach an agreement

On April 11, peace talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, took place in Islamabad.

According to Vance, during this meeting, Trump's team held "a series of substantive discussions with the Iranian side."

Despite this, he admitted that he had "bad news" — it is that Washington and Tehran failed to agree on ending the war.

The bad news is that we didn't reach an agreement. And I think that's much worse news for Iran than it is for the United States of America. So we're going back to the United States without a deal. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

Against this background, Trump's ally clarified that the peace talks lasted 21 hours.