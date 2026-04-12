Vance announces failure of US-Iran talks
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Politics
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Vance announces failure of US-Iran talks

The US and Iran could not reach an agreement
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

US Vice President J.D. Vance officially confirmed that lengthy negotiations with Iran have not led to an agreement to finally end the war in the Middle East.

Points of attention

  • The inability to reach an agreement is seen as worse news for Iran compared to the United States, as confirmed by J.D. Vance.
  • Despite continuous efforts by the American government, the US and Iran are returning without a deal, indicating a stalemate in the negotiations.

The US and Iran could not reach an agreement

On April 11, peace talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Pakistan, took place in Islamabad.

According to Vance, during this meeting, Trump's team held "a series of substantive discussions with the Iranian side."

Despite this, he admitted that he had "bad news" — it is that Washington and Tehran failed to agree on ending the war.

The bad news is that we didn't reach an agreement. And I think that's much worse news for Iran than it is for the United States of America. So we're going back to the United States without a deal.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

Against this background, Trump's ally clarified that the peace talks lasted 21 hours.

The American government is still doing everything possible to get Iran to commit to not developing nuclear weapons, but so far these efforts are in vain.

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