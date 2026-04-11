Trump orders to prepare for second round of war against Iran

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed to the media that he has ordered American warships to reload with "the best ammunition" to resume strikes on Iran if peace talks fail.

Trump is ready to continue the war in the Middle East

Journalists point out that peace talks between Washington and Tehran are due to take place in Pakistan soon.

The American side will be represented by Vice President J.D. Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The media has already asked the US president whether he expects this meeting to be successful.

According to the head of the White House, this will be known "in about 24 hours."

Against this backdrop, Trump has made it clear that he is determined to unblock the Strait of Hormuz by force if negotiations do not yield the desired result.

The US President emphasized that his military has already begun the process of rebooting to continue the war in the Middle East.