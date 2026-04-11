Trump orders to prepare for second round of war against Iran
Category
World
Publication date

Trump orders to prepare for second round of war against Iran

Trump is ready to continue the war in the Middle East
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Post

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed to the media that he has ordered American warships to reload with "the best ammunition" to resume strikes on Iran if peace talks fail.

Points of attention

  • The American side will be represented in the peace talks by Vice President J.D. Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.
  • Media attention is focused on whether the upcoming meeting will be successful, with Trump stating that the outcome will be known 'in about 24 hours.'

Trump is ready to continue the war in the Middle East

Journalists point out that peace talks between Washington and Tehran are due to take place in Pakistan soon.

The American side will be represented by Vice President J.D. Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The media has already asked the US president whether he expects this meeting to be successful.

According to the head of the White House, this will be known "in about 24 hours."

Against this backdrop, Trump has made it clear that he is determined to unblock the Strait of Hormuz by force if negotiations do not yield the desired result.

The US President emphasized that his military has already begun the process of rebooting to continue the war in the Middle East.

We are loading the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever created — even better than anything we've ever used before. And if we don't have a deal, we will use it, and we will use it very effectively.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Starmer publicly shamed Trump and Putin over the energy situation
Starmer complained about the actions of Trump and Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump plans to extend exemption for buying Russian oil
What is known about Trump's plans for Russian oil?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?