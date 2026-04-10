According to British leader Keir Starmer, he is tired of the actions of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin causing a rapid increase in energy prices.

Starmer complained about the actions of Trump and Putin

The British leader made a statement on this matter during his visit to the Middle East.

According to Keir Starmer, his country must gain energy independence amid geopolitical instability.

I'm tired of families across the country seeing their energy bills go up and down, and businesses do too, because of Putin's actions or Trump's actions in the world. And we're telling people and businesses, "We're just going to have to accept that we're dependent on the international market." Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

What is important to understand is that, against the backdrop of recent events in the global energy market, the Latvian authorities have proposed reducing train ticket prices for three months.

This, they say, can help the population get through the period of rising gasoline and fuel prices.

Moreover, several EU finance ministers are calling for a tax on excess profits of energy companies in response to rising fuel prices due to the war with Iran.