According to British leader Keir Starmer, he is tired of the actions of US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin causing a rapid increase in energy prices.
Points of attention
- Starmer emphasizes the impact of international politics on everyday families and businesses dealing with fluctuating energy bills.
- Recent events in the global energy market highlight the necessity for proactive measures to mitigate the effects of geopolitical tensions on fuel prices.
Starmer complained about the actions of Trump and Putin
The British leader made a statement on this matter during his visit to the Middle East.
According to Keir Starmer, his country must gain energy independence amid geopolitical instability.
What is important to understand is that, against the backdrop of recent events in the global energy market, the Latvian authorities have proposed reducing train ticket prices for three months.
This, they say, can help the population get through the period of rising gasoline and fuel prices.
Moreover, several EU finance ministers are calling for a tax on excess profits of energy companies in response to rising fuel prices due to the war with Iran.
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