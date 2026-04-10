According to Meduza, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team is already trying to come to terms with the idea that Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's Fidesz party will not be able to win the upcoming elections, even despite Moscow's interference in the process.
Points of attention
- Putin's potential loss of Orban as an ally could have profound implications for Russia's political influence in Europe and beyond.
- The revealed contingency plan sheds light on the complex dynamics of international politics and the precarious nature of alliances in the global arena.
Putin may lose another ally
Viktor Orban has been one of the Russian dictator's main supporters for many years.
That is why Putin's team did everything possible to ensure that he remained in power after the April elections in Hungary.
However, the Kremlin is already admitting that its efforts were most likely in vain.
The journalists also spoke with a political strategist who works with the Kremlin, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
According to the latter, if Orban still loses, then in Russia this event will be presented as another "color revolution organized by the EU."
What is also interesting is that Putin will blame Orban himself and his team, who "could not achieve anything even with Russian support."
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-