Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the recent warning by Deputy Head of the State Security Service Pavlo Palisa about dictator Vladimir Putin's intention to create a buffer zone in the Vinnytsia region. According to him, the Kremlin leader's plans are much more ambitious.

Zelensky warned about Putin's new plans

The Russians want to have a buffer zone along the entire border — and not only their own, but also Belarus's. And this also includes Chernihiv and Sumy regions. There is nothing new here. As for Transnistria: to be honest, I don't see a threat there today. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, a truly serious threat persists primarily where Russian army groups are located.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that as of today, a concentration of Russian invaders is being recorded in other directions — in the South, in the Zaporizhia direction.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, the key goal for Vladimir Putin remains unchanged — the Pokrovsky direction.