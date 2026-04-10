Putin wants to form a buffer zone along the entire border of Ukraine

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the recent warning by Deputy Head of the State Security Service Pavlo Palisa about dictator Vladimir Putin's intention to create a buffer zone in the Vinnytsia region. According to him, the Kremlin leader's plans are much more ambitious.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy underlines the significance of defending against Putin's persistent attempts to capture strategic cities like Pokrovsky.
- Maintaining vigilance is crucial as the situation escalates, with potential impacts on multiple regions bordering Ukraine.
Zelensky warned about Putin's new plans
According to the head of state, a truly serious threat persists primarily where Russian army groups are located.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that as of today, a concentration of Russian invaders is being recorded in other directions — in the South, in the Zaporizhia direction.
As the Ukrainian leader noted, the key goal for Vladimir Putin remains unchanged — the Pokrovsky direction.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-