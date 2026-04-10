Putin wants to form a buffer zone along the entire border of Ukraine
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Putin wants to form a buffer zone along the entire border of Ukraine

Zelensky warned about Putin's new plans
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the recent warning by Deputy Head of the State Security Service Pavlo Palisa about dictator Vladimir Putin's intention to create a buffer zone in the Vinnytsia region. According to him, the Kremlin leader's plans are much more ambitious.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy underlines the significance of defending against Putin's persistent attempts to capture strategic cities like Pokrovsky.
  • Maintaining vigilance is crucial as the situation escalates, with potential impacts on multiple regions bordering Ukraine.

Zelensky warned about Putin's new plans

The Russians want to have a buffer zone along the entire border — and not only their own, but also Belarus's. And this also includes Chernihiv and Sumy regions. There is nothing new here. As for Transnistria: to be honest, I don't see a threat there today.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, a truly serious threat persists primarily where Russian army groups are located.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that as of today, a concentration of Russian invaders is being recorded in other directions — in the South, in the Zaporizhia direction.

As the Ukrainian leader noted, the key goal for Vladimir Putin remains unchanged — the Pokrovsky direction.

"For them, this is an important city, they have been trying to capture it for a long time. And for us, it is important, because our line of defense and our borders are there," Volodymyr Zelensky explained.

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