NATO Secretary General is fooling Trump for the sake of Ukraine's victory in the war
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Politics
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NATO Secretary General is fooling Trump for the sake of Ukraine's victory in the war

Rutte found his own approach to Trump
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

According to insiders of Politico, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is constantly forced to resort to tricks in relations with US leader Donald Trump. He says he does this only so that Ukraine does not lose access to American weapons and ultimately defeats Russia.

Points of attention

  • Western media misinterpret Rutte's actions as mere favoritism towards Trump, while in reality, it is a strategic move for Ukraine's victory in the war.
  • Rutte views his public flattery as a necessary sacrifice to prevent the US from abandoning Ukraine and to secure its success against Russia.

Rutte found his own approach to Trump

Not long ago, Western media published articles stating that NATO members were outraged by the Alliance Secretary General's favorable comments on Donald Trump's decision.

However, as it turned out, Mark Rutte's flattery towards the US president is only meant to prevent him from ultimately abandoning Ukraine to its fate in a war with Russia.

According to the Secretary General, NATO's ability to help Ukraine directly depends on its ability to reassure Donald Trump.

"The focus is on what's best for Ukraine. If Mark goes there and gives the president a chance to speak, it takes some of the pressure off, and if that means the US will continue to sell weapons to Ukraine and continue to share intelligence, then he's making the right decisions," one insider explained Rutte's unobvious logic.

According to the NATO Secretary General himself, the cloying public flattery directed at Trump is a small price to pay for Ukraine's victory in the war.

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