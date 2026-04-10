Orest Mandziy headed the State Customs Service of Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Orest Mandziy headed the State Customs Service of Ukraine

Yulia Svyridenko
Orest Mandziy became the head of the State Duma of Ukraine
Читати українською

On April 10, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Orest Mandziy as the head of the State Customs Service.

Points of attention

  • Mandziy's previous experience in law enforcement, including combatting drug trafficking and economic crimes, positions him well for his new role.
  • The emphasis is on forming a modern, transparent, and effective customs system to strengthen the institutional capacity of the customs service.

Orest Mandziy became the head of the State Duma of Ukraine

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, made an official statement on this matter.

The government has appointed Orest Mandziy as the head of the State Customs Service. The relevant nomination was submitted by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko following an open competition.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine

According to her, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine expects that the new head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine will continue the reforms of the customs service.

One of its main tasks at the moment is to form a modern, transparent, and effective customs system that works to ensure the financial stability of the state.

We are counting on consistent work on implementing these changes and further strengthening the institutional capacity of the customs service, — emphasized Yulia Svyrydenko.

Who is Orestes Mandzius?

He was born in Lviv and received his higher legal education there.

He has a master's degree in "Public Management and Administration".

Before being appointed to this position as head of the State Anti-Corruption Commission, he worked as a unit head at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

He has worked at NABU since March 2017. Before that, he worked in various subdivisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, such as the Department for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking and units for combating economic crime.

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