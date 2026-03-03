Darnytsia CHP is part of Kyiv's sustainability plan — Svyrydenko

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, Yulia Svyrydenko, along with the restoration of the capital, there should be a plan for decentralized heat supply.
Points of attention
- Kyiv faces pressure to submit a resilience plan promptly, underscoring the urgency of addressing heating and energy security.
- The National Security and Defense Council's directive signals the need for efficient planning and execution of resilience measures in Kyiv.
Svyrydenko revealed a new plan for Kyiv
As the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted, the Darnytsia CHP is part of the sustainability plan of the city of Kyiv.
Yulia Svyrydenko expects that it will be submitted with the signature of all responsible persons.
In her opinion, the restoration process should take place together with the plan for decentralized heat supply in the context of zones, primarily Darnytsia CHP, CHP-6 and CHP-5.
She also confirmed to reporters that Kyiv submitted a resilience plan not signed by the mayor, and on Tuesday, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) gave Kyiv a one-week deadline to submit this plan, duly executed.
More on the topic
