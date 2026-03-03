Darnytsia CHP is part of Kyiv's sustainability plan — Svyrydenko

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, Yulia Svyrydenko, along with the restoration of the capital, there should be a plan for decentralized heat supply.

Svyrydenko revealed a new plan for Kyiv

As the head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted, the Darnytsia CHP is part of the sustainability plan of the city of Kyiv.

Yulia Svyrydenko expects that it will be submitted with the signature of all responsible persons.

We all understand and do not refuse centralized heating, but we emphasize, we say that these are extremely vulnerable facilities. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

In her opinion, the restoration process should take place together with the plan for decentralized heat supply in the context of zones, primarily Darnytsia CHP, CHP-6 and CHP-5.

"We really want this sustainability plan to be developed professionally, to be submitted on time, and for us to have complete confidence that we will get through the next heating season with warmth and light," Svyridenko explained.

She also confirmed to reporters that Kyiv submitted a resilience plan not signed by the mayor, and on Tuesday, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) gave Kyiv a one-week deadline to submit this plan, duly executed.