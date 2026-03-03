IMF allocates $1.5 billion for Ukraine

Ukraine has received the first tranche of $1.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund under a new four-year program. What is important to understand is that this is the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

New tranche from the IMF — what is known

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, made a statement on this occasion.

Ukraine today received the first tranche from the IMF under a new four-year program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). $1.5 billion has already been disbursed and will be used to finance priority budget expenditures and support macro-financial stability. Yulia Svyrydenko Prime Minister of Ukraine

She also drew attention to the fact that the total volume of the program is $8.1 billion.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, as of February 24, 2022, official Kyiv was able to successfully attract $14.9 billion in financial support from the International Monetary Fund to the state budget of Ukraine.