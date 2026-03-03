IMF allocates $1.5 billion for Ukraine
Yulia Svyridenko
New tranche from the IMF — what is known
Ukraine has received the first tranche of $1.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund under a new four-year program. What is important to understand is that this is the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

  • Yulia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine, expressed gratitude for the trust and support from partners and highlighted the ongoing reforms for economic stability and European integration.
  • The IMF's allocation aims to strengthen state institutions and advance Ukraine's course towards European integration.

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, made a statement on this occasion.

Ukraine today received the first tranche from the IMF under a new four-year program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). $1.5 billion has already been disbursed and will be used to finance priority budget expenditures and support macro-financial stability.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine

She also drew attention to the fact that the total volume of the program is $8.1 billion.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, as of February 24, 2022, official Kyiv was able to successfully attract $14.9 billion in financial support from the International Monetary Fund to the state budget of Ukraine.

"I am grateful to our partners for their trust and support. We continue to implement agreed reforms aimed at maintaining macroeconomic stability, strengthening state institutions, and advancing the course towards European integration," emphasized Yulia Svyrydenko.

