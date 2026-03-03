IMF allocates $1.5 billion for Ukraine

Ukraine has received the first tranche of $1.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund under a new four-year program. What is important to understand is that this is the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).
Points of attention
- Yulia Svyrydenko, Prime Minister of Ukraine, expressed gratitude for the trust and support from partners and highlighted the ongoing reforms for economic stability and European integration.
- The IMF's allocation aims to strengthen state institutions and advance Ukraine's course towards European integration.
New tranche from the IMF — what is known
The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, made a statement on this occasion.
She also drew attention to the fact that the total volume of the program is $8.1 billion.
According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, as of February 24, 2022, official Kyiv was able to successfully attract $14.9 billion in financial support from the International Monetary Fund to the state budget of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-