"A service to the world from the US". Trump announced the start of demining the Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said the United States is beginning the process of clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, it became known that US Navy ships passed through the strait.

Trump announces start of demining of Strait of Hormuz

This is stated in Trump's post on the social network Truth Social.

Trump wrote that the "fake media has completely lost credibility" because, due to the "Trump hate syndrome," they like to say that Iran is "winning."

The US leader himself points out that this is not the case, and that in fact Iran will lose and "lose very big."

Their navy is destroyed, their air force is destroyed, their anti-aircraft artillery is non-existent, their radars are not working, their missile and drone factories are practically destroyed along with the missiles and drones themselves, and most importantly, their long-time "leaders" are no longer with us, thank Allah! Donald Trump President of the United States

According to him, the only thing left for Iran is the threat that the ship could "get caught" on one of the naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump immediately added that all 28 of Tehran's minesweepers were already at the bottom of the sea, and also announced the demining of the strait.

We are now beginning the process of clearing the Strait of Hormuz as a service to countries around the world, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they do not have the courage or the will to do this work themselves. However, what is very interesting is that empty tankers from many countries are heading to the United States to load up on oil. Share

Trump's post

Meanwhile, Axios journalist Barak Ravid writes that, according to his source, "several US Navy ships" crossed the Strait of Hormuz today.

The move was not coordinated with Iran. It is the first time that US warships have transited the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war.

Later, journalist Barak Ravid made another post. His source reported that US warships crossed the Strait of Hormuz from east to west, entering the Persian Gulf, and then turned east through the strait into the Arabian Sea.