Trump made a mixed statement about preparing for talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump has said the next 24 hours are crucial for assessing negotiations with Iran, although the US is also prepared for a negative scenario.
Points of attention
- US President Donald Trump emphasizes the crucial nature of the next 24 hours in assessing negotiations with Iran.
- If diplomacy fails, Washington is prepared for potential negative scenarios, as indicated by the reinforcement of US warships with advanced weaponry.
We are loading the ships with the best ammunition — Trump on the probable lack of a deal with Iran
US leader Donald Trump said that it will soon become clear whether negotiations with Iran will be successful.
According to him, an assessment of the situation is possible within 24 hours after the start of key consultations.
At the same time, Washington is preparing for a negative scenario. The president noted that US warships are receiving new weapons in case diplomacy fails.
We're having a reboot. We're loading the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made—even better than what we did before, and we're blowing them up.
Trump also noted that if the deal does not take place, the US military will effectively use all the weapons and ammunition that were loaded on the ship.
On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are expected to participate.
The main issues include Iran's handing over of its large stockpile of enriched uranium, restoring safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, as well as curbing its missile program and ending support for allied forces in the region. Tehran, for its part, is insisting on the lifting of sanctions.
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