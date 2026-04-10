Trump made a mixed statement about preparing for talks with Iran

US President Donald Trump has said the next 24 hours are crucial for assessing negotiations with Iran, although the US is also prepared for a negative scenario.

We are loading the ships with the best ammunition — Trump on the probable lack of a deal with Iran

US leader Donald Trump said that it will soon become clear whether negotiations with Iran will be successful.

According to him, an assessment of the situation is possible within 24 hours after the start of key consultations.

We'll know in about 24 hours. We'll know soon. Donald Trump President of the United States

At the same time, Washington is preparing for a negative scenario. The president noted that US warships are receiving new weapons in case diplomacy fails.

We're having a reboot. We're loading the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made—even better than what we did before, and we're blowing them up.

Trump also noted that if the deal does not take place, the US military will effectively use all the weapons and ammunition that were loaded on the ship.

A US delegation led by Vice President J.D. Vance is already en route to Islamabad. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will also participate in the talks. Share

On the Iranian side, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf are expected to participate.