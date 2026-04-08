Pentagon chief fools Trump with reports on Iran war

According to The Washington Post, statements and reports by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding the war in the Middle East are "overly optimistic" and actually misinform President Donald Trump and the entire American people.

Pentagon exaggerates US successes in the Middle East

According to journalists, the bizarre but successful mission to rescue the pilots of an F-15E fighter jet shot down by Iran indicates that Hegseth's loud statements about US air supremacy are an exaggeration.

"Pete is not telling the president the truth. As a result, the president is constantly repeating misleading information," a White House insider told the media. Share

An eloquent fact is Hegseth's constant statements that the Iranian regime "has no air defenses" and "cannot do anything" about a US air invasion.

Despite this, Donald Trump was forced to publicly announce that Tehran had shot down an American F-15 fighter jet with a heat-seeking missile.

"He was lucky. It was a lucky coincidence," the American leader began to justify himself. Share

According to insiders, the Trump team also has many questions for Hegsett regarding claims of successful US efforts in the process of destroying Iran's missile and drone programs.

What is important to understand is that over 50% of Tehran's missile launchers remain intact.

Moreover, the Iranian regime has thousands more drones at its disposal.