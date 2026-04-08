According to The Washington Post, statements and reports by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth regarding the war in the Middle East are "overly optimistic" and actually misinform President Donald Trump and the entire American people.
Points of attention
- Despite claims of successful efforts in destroying Iran's missile and drone programs, a significant portion of Tehran's missile launchers remain operational, posing a challenge to US actions.
- The controversy highlights the importance of accurate and unbiased information being presented to top officials to make informed decisions regarding foreign policy and military actions.
Pentagon exaggerates US successes in the Middle East
According to journalists, the bizarre but successful mission to rescue the pilots of an F-15E fighter jet shot down by Iran indicates that Hegseth's loud statements about US air supremacy are an exaggeration.
An eloquent fact is Hegseth's constant statements that the Iranian regime "has no air defenses" and "cannot do anything" about a US air invasion.
Despite this, Donald Trump was forced to publicly announce that Tehran had shot down an American F-15 fighter jet with a heat-seeking missile.
According to insiders, the Trump team also has many questions for Hegsett regarding claims of successful US efforts in the process of destroying Iran's missile and drone programs.
What is important to understand is that over 50% of Tehran's missile launchers remain intact.
Moreover, the Iranian regime has thousands more drones at its disposal.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-