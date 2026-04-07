"The whole country can be destroyed overnight." Trump publicly addressed Iran

American leader Donald Trump is threatening Iran, saying the United States can "destroy it overnight." In this way, the US president is demanding that Tehran unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump is trying to intimidate Iran

The White House chief made new sweeping statements ahead of his deadline of 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

Trump was counting on official Tehran to sign an agreement with Washington because, he said, it would be afraid of American attacks on civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.

An entire country can be destroyed in one night, and that night could be tomorrow night. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the head of the White House, he has allegedly already been able to overthrow the Iranian regime.

Moreover, the American leader claims that the new government is negotiating with the United States "in a spirit of goodwill."

According to Donald Trump, his team has a plan to quickly destroy "all bridges and power plants" in Iran if the ultimatum to unblock the Strait of Hormuz is not met.