"The whole country can be destroyed overnight." Trump publicly addressed Iran

American leader Donald Trump is threatening Iran, saying the United States can "destroy it overnight." In this way, the US president is demanding that Tehran unblock the Strait of Hormuz.
Points of attention
- The US President claims to have the ability to quickly overthrow the Iranian regime and negotiate with a new government.
- The escalating tensions between the US and Iran highlight the volatile geopolitical situation in the region and the potential consequences of military actions.
Trump is trying to intimidate Iran
The White House chief made new sweeping statements ahead of his deadline of 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.
Trump was counting on official Tehran to sign an agreement with Washington because, he said, it would be afraid of American attacks on civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.
According to the head of the White House, he has allegedly already been able to overthrow the Iranian regime.
Moreover, the American leader claims that the new government is negotiating with the United States "in a spirit of goodwill."
According to Donald Trump, his team has a plan to quickly destroy "all bridges and power plants" in Iran if the ultimatum to unblock the Strait of Hormuz is not met.
The US President is not bothered by the fact that these US attacks on civilian infrastructure could qualify as war crimes.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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