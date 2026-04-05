Senate demands explanations from Trump regarding visit of Russian deputies subject to sanctions
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Politics
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Senate demands explanations from Trump regarding visit of Russian deputies subject to sanctions

The Senate does not understand some of Trump's decisions
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee wants to hear an explanation from Donald Trump's team regarding the admission of a delegation of sanctioned Russian deputies to the country.

Points of attention

  • The Senate emphasizes the importance of understanding the scale of the actions of the Russian delegation while emphasizing the differences between the US Congress and the Russian State Duma.
  • The visit of sanctioned Russian deputies to the US, amidst tensions with Iran and Russia's alleged support for Iranian actions against American interests in the Middle East, raises serious concerns among senators.

The Senate does not understand some of Trump's decisions

Senators do not hide their indignation over the visit to the United States of Russian deputies, who held meetings with members of the House of Representatives and American officials.

What is important to understand is that this happened even though they are under US sanctions, writes journalist Ostap Yarysh.

Against the backdrop of recent events, senators sent a letter to Donald Trump's team.

It states that the Russian State Duma — unlike the US Congress — is not a separate and equal branch of government.

Its members include Kremlin operatives who have carried out numerous cyberattacks against Americans and facilitated war crimes against Ukrainian civilians. Significantly, they are now helping Iran strike American military personnel and diplomats in the Middle East, the letter states.

According to the senators, the American delegation arrived in the United States with one goal — to advance the Kremlin's strategic goals, including collecting additional useful intelligence.

That is why they want to hear an explanation from the Trump team on this matter.

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