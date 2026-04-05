The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee wants to hear an explanation from Donald Trump's team regarding the admission of a delegation of sanctioned Russian deputies to the country.
Points of attention
- The Senate emphasizes the importance of understanding the scale of the actions of the Russian delegation while emphasizing the differences between the US Congress and the Russian State Duma.
- The visit of sanctioned Russian deputies to the US, amidst tensions with Iran and Russia's alleged support for Iranian actions against American interests in the Middle East, raises serious concerns among senators.
The Senate does not understand some of Trump's decisions
Senators do not hide their indignation over the visit to the United States of Russian deputies, who held meetings with members of the House of Representatives and American officials.
What is important to understand is that this happened even though they are under US sanctions, writes journalist Ostap Yarysh.
Against the backdrop of recent events, senators sent a letter to Donald Trump's team.
It states that the Russian State Duma — unlike the US Congress — is not a separate and equal branch of government.
According to the senators, the American delegation arrived in the United States with one goal — to advance the Kremlin's strategic goals, including collecting additional useful intelligence.
That is why they want to hear an explanation from the Trump team on this matter.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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