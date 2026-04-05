The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee wants to hear an explanation from Donald Trump's team regarding the admission of a delegation of sanctioned Russian deputies to the country.

The Senate does not understand some of Trump's decisions

Senators do not hide their indignation over the visit to the United States of Russian deputies, who held meetings with members of the House of Representatives and American officials.

What is important to understand is that this happened even though they are under US sanctions, writes journalist Ostap Yarysh.

Against the backdrop of recent events, senators sent a letter to Donald Trump's team.

It states that the Russian State Duma — unlike the US Congress — is not a separate and equal branch of government.

Its members include Kremlin operatives who have carried out numerous cyberattacks against Americans and facilitated war crimes against Ukrainian civilians. Significantly, they are now helping Iran strike American military personnel and diplomats in the Middle East, the letter states. Share

According to the senators, the American delegation arrived in the United States with one goal — to advance the Kremlin's strategic goals, including collecting additional useful intelligence.

That is why they want to hear an explanation from the Trump team on this matter.