El Pais draws attention to the fact that relations between Ukraine and the United States continue to deteriorate rapidly, despite the attempts of Donald Trump's team to end the war peacefully. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is already actively preparing for a scenario in which his country will be left without the support of its main ally.

The US may betray Ukraine

Donald Trump's pro-Russian stance has become a problem for Ukraine since the very beginning of his second term.

Overall, this led to a high-profile conflict in the White House between the US president and the Ukrainian leader, which occurred in February 2025.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team did everything possible to achieve reconciliation, but its effects were short-lived.

As is known, the head of the White House later accused Ukraine many times of a war that it did not start.

A new escalation in the difficult relations between Ukraine and the United States occurred recently.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the US is demanding that Ukraine hand over Donbas to Russia in exchange for security guarantees, and that this is “just the tip of the iceberg.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio immediately responded to these words. He actually accused the Ukrainian president of lying.

Sources in the Office of the President of Ukraine told El Pais that Zelensky's team is indeed preparing for the fact that Trump may finally refuse to support Kyiv in the war with Russia.