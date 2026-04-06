Trump rejects plan to end war against Iran

According to insiders, US leader Donald Trump has not supported a new 45-day ceasefire plan in Iran. It was recently developed by international mediators, but the document did not please the US president.

Trump is in no hurry to end the war against Iran yet

According to insiders, international mediators viewed their plan as a last-ditch attempt to stop powerful US attacks on Iran's energy system and critical infrastructure.

As you know, Trump recently began threatening Tehran with massive attacks if it does not unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president's team told the media that it had indeed received a new plan from its allies, but the American leader rejected it.

"This is one of many ideas," a White House spokesman told reporters. Share

Against this backdrop, he added that the US military operation against Iran is only gaining momentum.

According to the latest reports, Donald Trump will make a new statement regarding the war in the Middle East. This will happen on April 6 at 1:00 p.m. Washington time (8:00 p.m. Kyiv time) at a press conference at the White House.

Currently, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are doing everything they can to stop the fighting.