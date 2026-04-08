Trump agreed to stop bombing Iran if Strait of Hormuz is unblocked

US President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that he is ready to halt military operations against Iran for 2 weeks if Tehran agrees to fully open the Strait of Hormuz.

US, Iran and Israel agree on ceasefire

According to the White House chief, he held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan.

The latter allegedly called on Donald Trump to suspend the use of "destructive force" against Iran.

Provided that the Islamic Republic of Iran agrees to a FULL, IMMEDIATE and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack on Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a bilateral CEASEFIRE! Donald Trump President of the United States

The White House chief also announced that he had received a 10-point proposal from Iran.

Trump believes that it can be considered a working basis for negotiations.

Moreover, the American leader assured that all previous contentious issues between the United States and Iran have already been agreed upon.

Against this background, Trump predicted that in the next two weeks, Washington and Tehran will officially complete and formalize the Agreement.