"He's gone crazy." Republican Taylor Greene called for a revolt against Trump
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"He's gone crazy." Republican Taylor Greene called for a revolt against Trump

Green challenged Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly called on members of Donald Trump's administration to rise up against the US president before it's too late, saying the president's actions could lead to the collapse of the United States.

Points of attention

  • Green accuses members of Trump's administration of being 'accomplices' in his actions and emphasizes the harm caused to the Iranian people by threats of bombings and attacks on infrastructure.
  • Her outspoken criticism of Trump's policies reflects a significant shift from her previous support, raising questions about the divisions within the Republican party.

Green challenged Trump

The extremist does not hide her indignation at the actions of the head of the White House.

She also called members of Donald Trump's team "accomplices" in his crimes.

"I'm not defending Iran, but let's be honest about all this. The strait is closed because the US and Israel started an unprovoked war against Iran, based on the same nuclear lie they have been spreading for decades, that Iran will develop nuclear weapons at any moment," the politician said.

Against this background, she decided to remind that it is Israel that has nuclear weapons and is capable of defending itself without the help of the United States.

Green pointed out that Trump's threats to bomb power plants and bridges harm the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was liberating.

"This will not make America great again, it is evil," the American politician said.

Photo: screenshot

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